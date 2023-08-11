Pronounced, “uh-cook,” the versatile forward is a major addition for the Big 12 Conference program.

Akok, 6-foot-10, 205-pounds, entered the transfer portal after graduating from Georgetown where he spent only one season with the Hoyas. Started 31 total games last season for the Big East program where he averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

The West Virginia basketball program has added another piece to the roster from the transfer portal with a commitment from Georgetown forward Akok Akok.

Akok spent three seasons at Connecticut although he only appeared in seven games during the 2020-21 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon.

A target of West Virginia during the first go-around when he entered the portal last off-season, Akok took an official visit to Morgantown so there is a comfort level with the Mountaineers.

That helped the Mountaineers move quickly in his second recruitment and Akok will help to fill a major hole in the front court behind Jesse Edwards. It’s a position that has been impacted by the transfer portal this off-season with three of the post players exiting the program.

A native of Egypt, Akok played his high school basketball in New Hampshire where he was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He was a high school teammate of West Virginia guard Jose Perez which provided a connection.

Akok will have at least one season of eligibility remaining in his career and will be immediately able to suit up for the Mountaineers basketball program this season.

Akok represents the sixth transfer portal addition this off-season with Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle, Florida State point guard Jeremiah Bembry and St. John's forward Quinn Slazinski.

He is the third transfer to commit to the program behind Bembry and Slazinski after the coaching change and the fourth if you consider Jose Perez electing to return to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia now has 12 scholarship players for next season.

WVSports.com will have more with Akok in the near future.