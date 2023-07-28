West Virginia has added another piece to the ever-changing off-season puzzle with an international commitment from forward Ofri Naveh.

The commitment was first reported by Eurohopes.

Naveh, 6-foot-7, is a native of Israel and spent this past season playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv U18. He is a versatile option that can both score and rebound the basketball. He was productive at that level averaging 8 points and 6 rebounds in four games.

In his most recent contest in the U-18 European Championships, Naveh averaged 10.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assists over five games. He also shot 55-percent from two, 46.2-percent from three and 73-percent from the line.

The Mountaineers got involved with Naveh recently which led to a zoom conference between the forward and the coaching staff. Things progressed from there leading to his eventual commitment.

The forward is a versatile option that despite his size plays the game like a guard.

Naveh also had interest or offers from a number of other schools including Marquette, Butler, Wake Forest and several others.

Naveh is the third off-season addition since the resignation of head coach Bob Huggins joining Florida State transfer point guard Jeremiah Bembry and St. John's forward Quinn Slazinski. This also brings the total scholarship number to twelve.

WVSports.com will have more with Naveh in the near future.