West Virginia has landed a transfer commitment from Manhattan guard Omar Silverio.

Silverio, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, announced his pledge on social media. A native of the Dominican Republic, Silverio spent his first season at Rhode Island before transferring to Hofstra.

In his last season with the Pride he averaged 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37-percent from the field. He also shot 36-percent from three and 92-percent from the line.

Silverio then transferred to Manhattan but entered the transfer portal after head coach Steve Masiello was fired before the season. The guard has a connection with current West Virginia transfer Jose Perez and now is slated to join the program for next season with his final year of eligibility.

Silverio becomes the first true addition to the West Virginia roster since the addition of Perez and will be counted on to step in and contribute immediately.

WVSports.com will have more with Silverio in the near future.