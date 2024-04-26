West Virginia continues to tweak things with the practice schedule and this spring is no different.

One of the things that the Mountaineers have made strides in is simply getting ready for practice both physically and mentally.

That sounds simple enough but it’s certainly an area that has continued to improve under head coach Neal Brown over the past two springs.

West Virginia also has made it a point to emphasize bringing more energy on a daily basis.

“That’s a byproduct of some new coaches and we’ve been real intentional with recruiting guys that have energy and smile a lot and people like being around them,” he said. “They’re upbeat, positive people.”

That has spilled over into the level of intensity in practice and allowed the Mountaineers to make the most of their allotted time this spring.

The final element comes in the overall physicality. West Virginia was intentional with putting together more physical practices in the fall and that spilled over into the spring as well. That has been especially true on the defensive side of the ball with a number of key additions buying into the approach.

“We are a much more physical football team. That has something to do with the players who brought in on the backend and we have real depth at linebacker for the first time,” he said. “And our D-line guys are really coming along so we’re much more physical on defense even than we were at the end of last year.”

Spring is about adjusting and trying to get the most out of the 15 practices and Brown believes that they’re doing just that with an emphasis on several key areas.