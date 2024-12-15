West Virginia and Memphis to battle in Frisco Bowl

West Virginia and No. 25 Memphis will meet for the first time on the football field in the 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl and there's a lot on the line for both.

The Mountaineers will have the opportunity to finish the season with a winning record after finishing the regular season at 6-6. The football program would be going for back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

Interim head coach Chad Scott will lead the Mountaineers in the game after the decision to fire head coach Neal Brown at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers at 10-2 overall will look to hit the 11-win mark for the second time in program history after last doing it during the 2019 campaign.

The Frisco Bowl, played inside Toyota Stadium, has been played since 2017 but this is the first time that the game has featured a Power Four program.

This marks West Virginia's 41st bowl appearance, the first in the Frisco Bowl and 20th bowl game in the past 23 years. The Mountaineers are 17-23 overall in those games. The Mountaineers last faced a team from the AAC when they defeated Army, 24-20, in the 2020 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Tigers are heading to their 18th bowl appearance and are currently 8-8 with one cancellation during those games. Memphis does have some recent history against the Big 12 Conference in bowls beating Iowa State 36-26 in 2023.

The Tigers are 1-0 against power four teams this current season beating Florida State in Tallahassee 20-12 Sept. 14.

The game is set for 9 p.m. Dec. 17 and will be televised by ESPN.