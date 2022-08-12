West Virginia attempting to find flexibility up front
The first few weeks of fall practice is designed to allow experimentation.
It naturally lends itself considering that everybody is getting reps and the focus in on preparing the roster for the season instead of the first opponent on the schedule.
That has certainly been the case at West Virginia, particularly on the offensive line as the coaching staff looks to find avenues for flexibility in case certain situations arise during the season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news