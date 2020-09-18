WVSports - West Virginia back Brown taking run game personal

Leddie Brown was simply tired of hearing about “it”.

“It” being none other than the struggles that West Virginia endured in the run game in 2019. So he decided to enter this season with a new approach.

From the time the team returned to Morgantown, the junior spent the bulk of his time getting closer to each member of the offensive line. Brown dedicated time to cultivate a personal connection with each of them that he hoped would carry over onto the field.

Yes, the Mountaineers made some changes to simplify the scheme and how they block the runs up front but the biggest change for Brown was simply connecting with those that clear the way for him.

“I was trying to figure out what they’re doing so I know what to do when it’s time to get in action,” he said. “That’s been a big stride from last year.”

If the first game is any indication, perhaps Brown should start spending even more time with what he affectionately refers to as “the fat boys.” That’s because Brown put together his best rushing performance in a West Virginia uniform turning 10 carries into a career high 123 yards.

A total that undoubtedly would have been larger had it not been for West Virginia dominating the game.

“I felt like Leddie, over the last two weeks, (has improved) because once we started practicing in a physical nature, he has really risen his game. To see him get off on a quick start and go for 100 plus today, I was happy for him, and it was well deserved,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Brown’s first carry of the season was a 38-yard scamper that helped set the tone for what was to come in the run game and he never let up. That run was the longest for the program since 2018 and was the first of several firsts in quite some time that would come in the stat book.

Additionally, Brown would find the end zone twice and set the table for what he believes could be a very different looking run game this season.

“I’m taking everything personal this season. Nobody had faith in us coming into the season so I’m here to prove them wrong,” Brown said.

The final result was 329 yards as a team, the most since 2016, and five touchdowns. That touchdown total is two short of what the program amassed during the entire 2019 season. Redshirt junior Alec Sinkfield also finished with 123 yards and two scores on 15 carries serving as a quality one-two punch.

It’s an impressive start – but only a start. If West Virginia is going to compete for a Big 12 championship the coaches understand that things have to get better on the ground. But if this is any indication, the Mountaineers have the potential to be much more formidable in that department.

“Just because we did it today doesn’t mean that all of a sudden we’ve arrived running the football,” Brown said.

No, it doesn’t but if Brown runs with the same conviction and continues to take it personal than it surely can’t hurt when it comes to changing the narrative.