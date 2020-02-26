West Virginia is at a crossroads that not many expected to be at a month ago.

If this team felt as if it was different than the group that was initially slotted as a two seed in the NCAA Tournament at the start of the month, there is clear cut evidence now.

The Mountaineers dropped back-to-back games, albeit on the road, to a pair of clubs that Bob Huggins’ club boat raced by 30+ points each. Yes, every game is different but these were two thoroughly dominating wins that left zero doubt.

That wasn't anywhere close to there in the rematches, even against teams that had struggled to have success anywhere else and had been decimated by injuries.