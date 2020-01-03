Sometimes it simply comes down to an old fashioned want to.

That is definitely the case for West Virginia on the defensive end of the floor, particularly in the half court especially compared to a year ago.

The Mountaineers have transformed almost overnight after being one of the worst teams in that department allowing opposition to shoot over 50-percent from the floor and 36-percent from three marks that were 253rd and 285th nationally.

Yikes.

That hasn’t been the case this season, no, not at all.

Through 12 games, the Mountaineers have been especially stingy allowing teams to shoot only 36-percent from the floor and 25-percent from three. Those totals rank 18th and 3rd nationally.

There are certainly some new pieces on the roster that help such as Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien and freshman Miles McBride, but according to head coach Bob Huggins it isn’t necessarily complicated.

“Nobody has ever stopped anybody that doesn’t want to,” Huggins said.

And there’s a lot of truth to that. This West Virginia club not only plays defense, but seems to take pride in it doing it not with gimmicks or tricks, but instead effort and toughness. This isn’t the full-court press style that the Mountaineers employed a few years ago, although the pressure is still there, this is a blue collar effort in the half court. And there is a willingness to defend.

The masterpiece effort of the season to date came against Ohio State, who came into the game shooting 49-percent from the floor but was suffocated shooting only 30-percent and hitting only 9-40 shots after starting the game 6-8 from the field. It was especially impressive in the second half as the Mountaineers held the Buckeyes to stops on 25 of the 35 total possessions in that frame.

“Our resolve to guard is a little better and I think we’re getting better. Our guys work hard in practice and we’re getting better because they’re working. It comes down to you’ve got to want to do it,” he said.

It’s far from perfect as Huggins has watched his team give up more straight line drives than he’s comfortable with, many of which often lead to step in shots.

Basketball is a game of numbers and in the half court you have to try to prevent the offense from getting that by guarding the ball and preventing dribble penetration.

“The idea is stop your man and not need so much help,” Huggins said.

The Mountaineers seem like a different club from last season, and in a lot of respects it is, but it’s a transformation that has been especially true on defense.

The identity of Huggins coached teams has always been pride on that end and now the Mountaineers are playing with a lot of it again.