This off-season has forced a lot of adjustments on every front.

It's nothing unique to West Virginia or any college basketball program but it hasn't helped things as the Mountaineers try to ready for the 2020-21 season.

That has spilled over into the college basketball schedule, as West Virginia has already had to prepare for a number of different scenarios for their opening opponent in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The three-day tournament is set to be played in the Sanford Pentagon and has already dealt with a significant amount of change from the initial roster.