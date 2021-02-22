WVSports - West Virginia basketball lands 2022 guard Davis

Davis, a native of Ontario, came to Teays Valley Christian as a sophomore and wanted to develop into a true point guard. That transition has gone well as he has only continued to make major strides in his game.

Davis, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, announced his decision on Statewide Sportsline. The Mountaineers were the first high major offer for the versatile guard and he built a strong connection with assistants Ron Everhart and Larry Harrison.

“I’ve had a lot of people tell us he reminds us of West Virginia point guards. He’s extremely strong, physical and wants to get up in you,” head coach Travis Tarr said. “He will pressure you 94-feet if he needs to and is somebody that wants to be coached hard.”

The left-handed Davis now displays the ability to control the pace of the game and shoots the ball at a high level from distance. He is vocal in his command and with his frame is extremely strong. He also excels on the defensive end of the floor.

He averaged just over 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game in his sophomore season. He had previously visited campus on an unofficial visit prior to the start of the recruiting dead period.

Davis is the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class.