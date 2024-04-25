The New Jersey native is coming off a season where he averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Flames while shooting 39-percent from the floor and 32-percent from three.

Okani, 6-foot-8, 210-pounds, took an official visit to campus over the April 12-14 weekend after the Mountaineers jumped into the mix after he entered his name into the transfer portal March 20.

The news was first reported by Joe Tipton who cited his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group.

The West Virginia basketball program has added a commitment from University of Illinois Chicago transfer guard Toby Okani.

The talented wing also averaged 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals earning all-Missouri Valley Conference Defensive team honors in the process.

Head Coach Darian DeVries was familiar with Okani after playing against him in the MVC where he scored 31 points, while going 8-16 from the floor and 10-11 from the free throw line.

West Virginia made the top five for Okani along with LSU, Virginia, St. Bonaventure and Pepperdine and he visited several of those programs before making his college destination known.

In his first year with UIC, Okani started all 32 games and averaged 11.0 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The trip to Morgantown was the second official visits for Okani after previously visiting St. Bonaventure and the Mountaineers were among a long list of programs to reach out. That list includes Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Xavier, Clemson, Florida State, Arizona State, BYU, California, Arkansas and UCLA, among others.

Okani started his career at Duquesne where he made 25 starts across two seasons.

He has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Okani becomes the latest transfer portal addition for West Virginia joining Drake forward Tucker DeVries, Illinois guard Sencire Harris and Illinois forward Amani Hansberry as the Mountaineers are looking to reshape the roster with a new head coach.

WVSports.com will have more with Okani in the near future.