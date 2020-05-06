West Virginia has been linked to another graduate transfer on the recruiting trail and this time it’s one of the most sought after names in the market.

Romello White, who averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for Arizona State last season, elected to enter the transfer portal and the Mountaineers are one of the schools that have made contact. The forward finished the year with eight double-doubles and was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding.

Those other schools that have made contact are Michigan State, Purdue, Auburn, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, Georgetown, Arkansas, Memphis, Wake Forest, Mississippi, Georgia, Georgia Tech and DePaul.

That list was provided by a report by Jeff Goodman.

West Virginia has one open scholarship to fill after the departure of Brandon Knapper and the West Virginia has been linked to a number of big men at this stage of the process.

The Georgia native started 92 of 95 games during his time at Arizona State and has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but left open the possibility of a return although that would be at a different school.

White would fit in alongside an already impressive front court at West Virginia which already includes returning players junior Derek Culver, sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe and senior Gabe Osabuohien as well as true freshman Isaiah Cottrell who will join the program this summer.

He would have one year of eligibility remaining in his career and scored in double-figures 16 different times during last season for the Sun Devils. After spending the first portion of his career in Arizona, the plan is to get closer to home during this recruitment.