West Virginia basketball making moves with 2020 forward Thweatt
There are four schools left standing for Wildwood (N.J.) forward Taj Thweatt.
One of those might come as a surprise considering that the program just jumped into the picture with a scholarship offer in the last week.
That school would be West Virginia who just offered a scholarship Aug. 11 but there is more to the story than what is there on the surface.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news