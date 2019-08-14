News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 10:57:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

West Virginia basketball making moves with 2020 forward Thweatt

Cpnbaa20bcikoju2wb4p
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

There are four schools left standing for Wildwood (N.J.) forward Taj Thweatt.

One of those might come as a surprise considering that the program just jumped into the picture with a scholarship offer in the last week.

That school would be West Virginia who just offered a scholarship Aug. 11 but there is more to the story than what is there on the surface.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}