West Virginia basketball secures commitment from JUCO big Wague

The junior college big man is coming off a season where he averaged 15.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and almost 3 blocks per game.

Wague, 6-foot-10, 210-pounds, has been on the Mountaineers radar for quite some time but things picked up in recent weeks including a scholarship offer.

West Virginia has taken another step toward rebuilding the 2022 basketball roster with a commitment from Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Harcum College center Mohamed Wague .

Assistant Erik Martin, along with head coach Bob Huggins, served as the lead recruiters for Wague who spent time at Scotland Prep prior to heading to the junior college ranks.

“It’s West Virginia. I choose because I felt comfortable with the coaches and most importantly Bob Huggins and his staff showed me that they believed in me,” he said.

The Mali native just started playing basketball in 2017 and the coaching staffs sees plenty of upside in the high-motor big who displays the ability to finish at the rim and rebound the basketball.

Wague took an official visit to West Virginia over the March 25 weekend and saw what he needed to in order to close the book on a budding recruitment which has picked up in recent weeks. Along with West Virginia, Wague had received offers from BYU, Wichita State and San Jose State along with plenty of interest.

Overall, Wague should have three seasons remaining at the college level when he graduates from Harcum and fills a need for the Mountaineers on the front court with a big that can not only score at the rim and rebounds but also block shots.

This becomes the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class joining River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick, Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian School guard Josiah Davis, Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris, South Carolina guard transfer Erik Stevenson and Iowa point guard transfer Joe Toussaint.

The Mountaineers still hold at least two open scholarships.

WVSports.com will have more with Wague in the near future.