WVSports - West Virginia basketball set for return

West Virginia basketball will start the process of voluntary workouts July 6, beginning the planned off-season schedule in that sport as well.

The Mountaineers have already had one student-athlete test positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in self-isolation for 14-days. The basketball program will follow the same testing procedures as the football program in order to maintain safety for all involved before the workouts begin.

Those participating in the voluntary activities must be tested and negative for the coronavirus and will include enhanced in-person nonphysical activities, weight training and conditioning.

Those activities include but are not limited to team meetings, individual meetings and film review and all virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed eight hours per week. Much like the preparation for football, there will be social distancing measures in place and other safety precautions.

This will stretch to July 20 when required summer athletic activities can begin and will stretch through eight weeks until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15.

This will allow student-athletes to participate in up to eight hours per week for weight-training, conditioning and skill instruction, with the latter not exceeding more than four hours per week. Virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week as well.

Then athletes can begin out-of-season workouts for up to eight hours per week designated for weight training, conditioning and no more than four hours per week of skill-related instruction once school begins. That also requires that athletes have two-days off per week.

Preseason practice would then start 42-days before the school’s first regular season game, with 30 days of countable activities allowed during that time-frame.