West Virginia has already locked in the 2023 non-conference schedule, but the Mountaineers basketball team will compete in a major tournament in 2024 in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The report by CBS Sports Jon Rothstein has the Mountaineers in the field along with Arizona, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Creighton, Oklahoma and Davidson.

The event, which is routinely played during Thanksgiving Week in the Bahamas, would give West Virginia some exciting opportunities on the schedule.