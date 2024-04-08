The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college basketball and that has been no different at West Virginia. The transfer portal is essentially a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia basketball team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship basketball players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

DeVries was one of the best players available in the transfer portal this cycle and West Virginia had the obvious bonus of having his father as the head coach. DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Player of the Year this past season averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs this past season. He also was named the MVC Player of the Year the previous season where he averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. As a true freshman, DeVries was named the MVC Freshman of the Year after he led the Bulldogs at 13.9 points per game and scored in double figures in 30 games that season. He has one season left and will finish that out in Morgantown as the centerpiece to the 2024-25 roster.

IN THE PORTAL TO TRANSFER OUT:

Games: 23 Kriisa spent only one season in Morgantown where he averaged 11 points and 4.7 assists per game. He also shot 42.5 percent from three. The Estonian point guard arrived in Morgantown after three seasons at Arizona and appeared in a total of 23 games. During his time at West Virginia, Kriisa was suspended nine games due to receiving impermissible benefits while with the Wildcats. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop at the college level.

Games: 82 Wilson appeared in 82 games over his three years with the West Virginia basketball program but elected to enter the transfer portal in his final season with the arrival of new head coach Darian DeVries. Wilson is coming off a season where he averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds which was in line with his career totals of 3.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. The Ohio native was a career 38-percent three-point shooter and would have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE: