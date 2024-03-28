The West Virginia coaching staff has a clear vision for the future of the defense. Now, they’re working on fitting those pieces into making it work properly.

The Mountaineers have used a variation of 3-4 this season and it’s something that head coach Neal Brown wants to see moving forward because it’s a better overall fit.

“You kind of learn and as we’ve learned there are certain body types that we can recruit and some of the bigger defensive ends we feel we can get some of those bigger bodies here,” he said.

While redshirt sophomore Asani Redwood will miss the entirety of spring after undergoing a shoulder procedure, Brown likes the makeup of the room. For example, looking at Elijah Kinsler, a true freshman who enrolled in January, he fits the mold of what the Mountaineers want at boundary defensive end at 6-foot-4, 275-pounds.

Senior Sean Martin is a strong fit at the field defensive end, while incoming transfer TJ Jackson doesn't possess the height you ideally want but is active and very productive.

In the middle, West Virginia is comfortable with all three of their nose guards and the coaching staff is especially excited to see how redshirt freshman Corey McIntyre continues to progress after making waves this past year.

"We want big human beings at that nose spot and we've got three," Brown said.

West Virginia still believes they are a class away from being exactly where they want to be up front numbers and size-wise, but the front is certainly progressing.

With changes up front, that also means changes to how the linebackers are used moving away from one true MIKE and another faster guy at WILL to using two box linebackers that will play downhill from tackle to tackle.

That means finding bigger options there that can grow in the position from a physical standpoint which has come more naturally than expected.

"We were having much more success recruiting those types of bodies than we were the really athletic, long WILL bodies because there's just not a ton of them out there," Brown said. "If you look at the linebackers which is by far the most depth we've had, we feel there are upwards of five to six guys that are going to be able to play for us."

But with that, West Virginia also wants to have the versatility to match personnel where they can play a bigger SAM linebacker or spear to the field and use another defensive back in nickel situations.

West Virginia has targeted pieces in the transfer portal to help them complete that transformation and some of those are obvious such as Gardner-Webb outside linebacker Ty French outside and Ohio State box linebacker Reid Carrico inside.

French appeared in 41 games during his time at Gardner Webb and recorded 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He recorded a total of at least 8.5 sacks in three of the four seasons he was on the field. At 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, he has the size and pass-rushing ability to create havoc off the edge and provide a different look than some of the other bandits on the roster.

For example, Tyrin Bradley is a bigger option at 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, to match up against some of the run-oriented teams while incoming freshman Obinna Onwuka is another who will be able to bring a versatile skill set as he continues to develop in the future.

“You want some guys that can rush the passer too," Brown said.

West Virginia plans to ask those outside linebackers, referred to as bandits or spurs to drop more than they have in the past so developing depth is key.

But those won’t be the only changes. West Virginia is targeting both speed and length in the secondary and is looking for players who can fill multiple roles. Instead of just finding guys that are strictly cornerbacks or safeties, the coaches are hunting for players that can do either.

And the plan is to move those pieces around in spring and fall camp to figure out where they fit best in terms of a potential rotation.

Like the edge rusher spot, the Mountaineers have made the secondary a priority in the transfer portal with four commitments already in Colorado State corner TJ Crandall, Duquesne defensive back Ayden Garnes, Northwestern cornerback Garnett Hollis and Northwestern safety Jaheem Joseph.

Each of those has the potential to fill various roles if called upon in the backend.

“We just haven’t had enough. We’ve got to get some more guys that can play whether that’s freshmen or transfers,” Brown said.

It’s all part of the process, but West Virginia believes they have the right formula for the future on the defensive side of the ball as they get the players to fill it.