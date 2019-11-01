West Virginia came up with a 78-70 win over Duquesne in a charity exhibition game Friday night in Morgantown.

The proceeds from the game will benefit the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

West Virginia jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead over the Dukes at the 15:32 mark during the first half.

Back-to-back baskets by Duquesne then cut West Virginia’s lead down to six points, but a field goal from Oscar Tshiebwe and three-pointer by Taz Sherman made it 17-6 in favor of the Mountaineers.

West Virginia held a double-digit lead over the Dukes for most of the first half, but Duquesne did manage to cut it down to single digits a few times and did so again with a layup from Sincere Carry with 2:13 left until halftime.

With a 36-29 lead, the Mountaineers extended its lead to nine points with a layup from Chase Harler, but Tavian Dunn-Martin would hit 1-of-2 free throws at the line to put the score at 38-30 in favor of West Virginia at halftime.

Duquesne continued to chip away at its deficit and eventually narrowed West Virginia’s lead down to four points at 42-38 with a three-pointer from Dunn-Martin early in the second half.

A 7-2 run for the Mountaineers gave West Virginia a 49-40 lead and the team would eventually extend its lead back into double-digits with a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews. This then made it 52-42 in favor of West Virginia.

The Dukes continued to battle back, using a 7-2 run of their own to narrow the Mountaineers’ lead to six points at 55-49 with 9:13 remaining in the game.

West Virginia again extended its lead back into double-digits with four straight points that included a pair of free throws from Sean McNeil and jump shot from Miles McBride.

A three-pointer from Maceo Austin then brought the Mountaineers' lead down to eight points at 64-56 with 4:43 to go, but West Virginia later took a 12-point lead with the help of free throws from Brandon Knapper and and layups from Matthews and Tshiebwe.

From there, West Virginia was able to hold off Duquesne and seal the win over the Dukes.

The Mountaineers will open the regular season next Friday against Akron in Morgantown at 7 p.m. ET.