West Virginia DL Stills making leap in final year

Doug Nester has gone against the West Virginia defensive line daily throughout the course of fall camp and one player has stood out above the pack when it comes to trying to block him.

“It has to be Dante Stills. Throughout the fall he’s reading the offense a lot better. Just knowing little things like your stance is more staggered this time and the finer details,” Nester said. “He’s getting better and his quickness off the ball is next level.”

Stills is entering his fifth year in the football program and expectations have never been higher after bypassing the chance to head to the NFL to further fine tune his game.

That isn’t anything Stills hasn’t become accustomed to after entering the program as the highest rated member in his recruiting class. While he has at times lived up to that billing, often he has been marred by inconsistency largely tied to his effort on the field.

That became his primary focus.

It started as soon as he made his decision to come back and continued throughout winter conditioning into the spring and summer. Stills is in the best shape of his career which isn’t by accident.

“Just being able to play a longer amount of snaps at 100-percent,” he said. “Once you’re tired out there all your technique goes out the window. I wanted to be in shape for tempo and be all over the field.”

Stills has played at all different weights during his career ranging anywhere from 310-pounds to 270-pounds, but he is now tipping over 280-pounds with the ability to move. The message from the NFL scouts was clear that he needed to unlock his potential with his effort.

And while what lies ahead isn’t the focus, it is clearly the end game.

“I’m focused on this season because if I focus on that it’s too far down the road. I have to go through so many different things to get to that point,” Stills said. “I’m focused on snap-by-snap.”

The change has been noticeable by his position coach as AJ Jackson has seen a more mature version of Stills that has carried over into all aspects of his play. He has evolved into a leader up front and has been doing all of the little things that at times he has struggled to maintain.

“He’s not just trying to make big plays and is just playing good football, playing with good technique and leading by example. It’s been good to see,” Jackson said.

In some aspects his decision to return has taken some pressure off of Stills and gave him some clarity in what he needs to accomplish this season. That has been apparent with how relaxed he has been in practice and his ability to play under control while embracing a leadership role.

Stills already was gifted with natural talent, but he has embraced his role in the film room to gain a better understanding of the scheme and what the opposing offense is trying to accomplish. That is apparent by studying formations and splits to recognize and react.

“I’m smarter. I’m more mature. First couple years I was going off natural ability. This year coming up it’s all about know schemes and really paying attention to film and taking film to heart because I don’t feel like I was applying as much film as I needed to,” he said.

It’s a different mindset for Stills, but one that those around him believe could help lead him to his most complete campaign to date. If fall camp is any indication that is well on its way to occurring.

“Don’t worry about trying to make plays, don’t worry about next level with the scouts. Don’t worry about the records he’s on the brink of breaking just go out and play good clean football and it will all happen,” Jackson said.