WVSports - West Virginia escapes with win at Oklahoma State

For the first time in 2021, things are looking up for No. 9 West Virginia.

After opening the season with a loss and the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe, the Mountaineers earned their first win of the new year on Monday: a 87-84 victory over Oklahoma State.

A late run from West Virginia (9-3) breathed new life into the team, placing them in contention for the win during the game’s final minutes. It was much needed after the team’s unproductive first half.

For the second-straight game, the Mountaineers’ shooting woes continued in the first half as they shot 13-of-40 from the field. Oklahoma State made more than half of their shots, putting space between the two teams.

The Mountaineers entered halftime facing a 10-point deficit to the Cowboys, 45-35.

West Virginia’s play was much more promising in the second half, and it ultimately put the team back in the game. The Mountaineers slowly chipped away at the Cowboys’ lead, eventually going on a 12-2 run and grabbing the lead with around three minutes remaining.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, who ended the night with a team-leading 25 points, fouled out with thirty seconds remaining. His absence was noted by the Cowboys who, despite knocking down a late 3-point shot, could not eclipse the Mountaineers’ 3-point lead.

West Virginia forward Derek Culver finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds, earning his sixth double-double of the season.

Additionally, guard Miles McBride and Taz Sherman ended the night with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

The Mountaineers will return home this weekend, playing host to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The game is slated to tip off at 1 p.m., and will be televised on ESPN.