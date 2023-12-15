The rise of the transfer portal has opened some doors that weren’t necessarily cracked very often in the past.

One of those is the ability for players to leave a program and then come back on the market with the possibility of returning to that school in the right circumstances.

It isn’t a completely foreign concept as West Virginia has seen players such as David Sills leave for other opportunities only to return down the line in the past.

But given the way that players move around from team-to-team with the way that the transfer rules have been eased, the possibility it occurs is much higher.

In fact, this portal season alone there are players that would fit under this umbrella which opens the question on whether head coach Neal Brown would welcome players back that had transferred out?

Well, like most things it is a case-by-case evaluation.

Speaking in generalities on the process, Brown outlined some of the qualifications for each situation.

“A lot of it depends on how they exited the program,” Brown said. “I think that’s what’s really important. How they handled themselves on the way out. Are there guys we will welcome back? The answer is yes. Are there some we would not welcome back? The answer to that would be yes as well.”

There’s no hardline stance on these situations because truthfully each one is different. Brown admits that he understood why some players felt they needed to leave in the past but that’s because they handled their departure in the right way. Others haven’t followed that path.

So as it’s become custom you can expect anything when it comes to the transfer portal, even the potential of a reunion under the right circumstances.

“It’s definitely not where the answer is no, we’ll never welcome it because that’s not the case,” he said.