An already challenging situation has become even more so to navigate for the West Virginia basketball program.

The Mountaineers already were waiting for an appeal decision on transfer guard RaeQuan Battle and now will be without transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa for the first nine games of the year.

Kriisa, a transfer from Arizona, was deemed ineligible for that stretch of games after admitting to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled there.

One of the top point guard transfers available, Kriisa averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 assists per game last season and was expected to be a centerpiece to what the Mountaineers were going to do offensively under head coach Josh Eilert.

This decision will keep Kriisa out of the lineup for a bulk of the non-conference slate, including the Fort Myers Tipoff along with matchups with both St. John’s and Pittsburgh. However, Kriisa will still be able to practice with the team and travel.

Replacing Kriisa will be no easy task as depth was already thin on this team as Eilert admitted that the program had only around seven to eight Big 12 caliber players on this roster. The minutes will likely go to a combination of Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson and perhaps even Jeremiah Bembry, another transfer from Florida State, in the meantime until Kriisa can return to the lineup.

West Virginia is already without transfer guard Noah Farrakhan this season as he must sit out as a two-time transfer, so it is going to stress what depth this team has during that nine-game stretch.

The decision on Battle also will be critical for this team as the Mountaineers have submitted their appeal after the initial immediate eligibility waiver was denied. Battle was one of the top transfer guards available in the portal and averaged 17.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47-percent.

His absence already was stretching a thin roster with Wilson earning the start in his place in the Exhibition game but now players like Bembry must step up regardless if he is ready to do so.

Another situation for this team is the status of transfer forward Akok Akok moving forward. The Georgetown transfer collapsed on the floor due to a medical emergency in the Exhibition but has since been released from the hospital after a series of testing.

Now, Akok’s health is the only priority here and is far more important than what could unfold on the basketball court this season but if he is unable to return it is another ding to the depth on the floor.

Again, health is the only priority with the senior forward and it’s a great sign that he has been able to return home after what was a very scary situation that unfolded against George Mason. It's important to keep in mind, exactly what is important here.

Depending on if or when Akok does return, it leaves players such as transfer forward Quinn Slazinski, forward Josiah Harris and freshman forward Ofri Naveh to take on larger roles in the immediate.

West Virginia will be down to eight scholarship players for the time being along with one walk-on in Ali Ragab and will make foul trouble and fatigue real issues until there is resolution.

The Mountaineers are going to need pieces on the roster to step up in the short term in order to navigate a very challenging start to the season for Eilert and company.