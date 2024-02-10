West Virginia fell behind early and couldn't keep pacing losing 94-58 on the road to Texas Saturday afternoon.

The defeat drops the Mountaineers are now 8-15 and 3-7 in the Big 12 and the program has yet to win a game away from Morgantown this season.

Center Jesse Edwards led the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points to go along with 9 rebounds. Guard Noah Farrakhan had 11 points and 8 rebounds while guard RaeQuan Battle also added 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Both teams came out of the gates hot, but the Longhorns were able to push the gas pedal a little harder racing out to an 18-7 lead on the back of an 11-0 run before the first media timeout. The three-ball was a major weapon for Texas early making four of their first six from behind the line with Dylan Disu making three of those.

Texas wouldn't look back from there.

The Longhorns would stretch the lead out to 32-14 as they continued to take advantage of West Virginia miscues and shot over 60-percent from the floor.

Texas was in complete control with under three minutes left in the first half holding a commanding 50-24 lead on the scoreboard.

The Mountaineers would trail 55-30 at half.

The second half was much of the same for West Virginia as the Longhorns advantage was at 62-34 through the first five minutes of action. And while the Mountaineers would trim some off the lead at first it would swell even further in the second half as the game would largely not even be competitive with the Longhorns coasting out front.

The Mountaineers will stay on the road for their next game against TCU Monday night. Tipoff for that contest is set for 8 p.m.