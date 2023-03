West Virginia got what they wanted on the game’s final possession.

The Mountaineers trailing 67-65 corralled a missed free throw by Jahmir Young with 4.7 seconds left to get the basketball to senior point guard Kedrian Johnson on the run. Without a timeout, Johnson took the ball down the left side of the court before launching the ball from beyond the three-point line.

The running shot seemed to be on line, but fell just short.