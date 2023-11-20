The signal caller had become a priority for West Virginia in the 2025 cycle since the coaching staff first extended a scholarship offer during the evaluation period in May.

West Virginia hasn’t even inked the 2024 recruiting class yet, but the football program has gotten a key piece in the fold for the 2025 group in Mentor (Oh.) quarterback Scotty Fox .

Those efforts were led by quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan and the assistant made Fox a priority at the position.

Fox then put on a show with a strong performance in a one-day camp in June and that further cemented his place in the pecking order in his class displaying a strong and accurate arm. After return trips for both the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati games, Fox had seen enough and announced his pledge.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was named First Team Greater Cleveland for his efforts this past season and accounted for 2,630 all-purpose yards and 33 total touchdowns. While Fox’s best asset is his arm, he has proven to be a capable runner not only picking up yards but extending plays in the pocket while keeping his eyes down the field to find open receivers.

West Virginia had seen enough and wanted to add Fox as the quarterback in this cycle so this is welcomed news for the coaches for a number of reasons. The Mountaineers can now turn their attention to other spots on the roster and feel secure that the future of the position is addressed.

The addition of Fox is significant not only because it addresses the need for a quarterback in the class, but it gives the coaching staff plenty of time to build on that momentum. It isn’t a necessity by any means, but if you’re able to get the signal caller in the fold early it can help to attract even more talent, especially at the skill positions in a recruiting class.

Now, West Virginia will be able to sell to potential pass catchers, offensive linemen and running backs that the program has their quarterback in place to build around him.

Because quarterbacks are natural leaders, it also will aid in targeting key prospects as Fox can take on a recruiting role of his own outside of what the coaching staff can manage. It’s a dynamic that has played out in recent classes that have been able to build momentum and it likely repeats itself here.

Fox joins Hurricane (W.Va.) wide receiver Tyshawn Dues as the early commitments for the Mountaineers in the 2025 cycle but is a sign that the program is starting to build some momentum with future classes after some turmoil at times in this past class.

Stability is critical and the season that West Virginia has been able to put together on the field has no doubt helped in that department.

Landing the top player on your board is always critical, but it pays off perhaps no better than when you’re able to do it under center.

Now, we’ll see how the dominoes fall moving forward with a big need checked off the list before things have really even started for the 2025 class.



