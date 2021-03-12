Rocky River (Oh.) linebacker Tommy Bebie had been in communication with West Virginia for quite some time, but the Mountaineers broke the ice by becoming the first power five school to offer.

Bebie, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, already held offers from Princeton, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and several others but the Mountaineers became the first power five program to pull the trigger after a conversation with linebackers coach Jeff Koonz.