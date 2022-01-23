West Virginia focused on the now, to prepare for the later
West Virginia has been on the losing end in three consecutive games.
Granted, those losses were on the road at No.7 Kansas, at home against No. 5 Baylor team and on the road at No. 18 Texas Tech but it’s still a losing streak regardless of the competition level.
The Mountaineers now sit at 13-5 overall and while currently projected to be in the NCAA Field, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in order to secure that.
