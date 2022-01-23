West Virginia has been on the losing end in three consecutive games.

Granted, those losses were on the road at No.7 Kansas, at home against No. 5 Baylor team and on the road at No. 18 Texas Tech but it’s still a losing streak regardless of the competition level.

The Mountaineers now sit at 13-5 overall and while currently projected to be in the NCAA Field, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in order to secure that.