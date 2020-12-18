WVSports - West Virginia football 2021 recruiting snapshot

WVSports.com takes a look at the current West Virginia 2021 recruiting class and breaks down some of the interesting items of the group.

--The 16 total commitments are the fewest at the early signing period since it started.

--The class is currently comprised by the following states Ohio (5), Florida (3), West Virginia (1), Maryland (1), Pennsylvania (1), Alabama (1), Georgia (1) and, Illinois (1). That total also includes two separate countries in Finland (1) and Sweden (1).

--The 3.25 average star rating is ranked No. 21 nationally and would be the highest total for West Virginia in the Rivals.com Internet era which began in 2002.