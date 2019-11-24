West Virginia needed to get older in a hurry in some spots and the Mountaineers have accomplished that in at least one after Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews committed. Matthews, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, initially received an offer from the Mountaineers in October and things moved quickly between the two parties led by cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae. The assistant stopped in to see him two weeks prior to his offer and things only progressed from there.

That interest culminated in the Rivals.com three-star prospect taking an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and electing to end his recruitment by selecting the Mountaineers.

"I'm committed," he said. The Rivals.com three-star prospect chose West Virginia over offers from Central Florida, Western Kentucky, Troy, Charlotte and several others while receiving interest from even more. The versatile defensive back could end up at several different spots in college but could slot as a cornerback. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Matthews has put together a strong season at the junior college level with 49 tackles, 5 interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. For his efforts, Matthews was named the MACJC Defensive Back MVP. He is set to graduate from Gulf Coast in December and will have two years of eligibility remaining. "They're playing me at the nickel back position," he said. Overall, Matthews is the 14th commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and the third that could slot at the cornerback spot including another early enrollee in European prospect Jairo Faverus. He also represents the third junior college prospect to select the Mountaineers in the class. WVSports.com will have more on the decision of Matthews in the near future.

Grind Turn Into Shine And I'm Showing What Grinding Do !!!! ⛰ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/Tqtud8CDkl — Jackie Matthews (@JackieMatthews_) November 25, 2019

