Hawkins, 6-foot-2, 286-pounds, originally signed with Kentucky out of high school but transferred to Tennessee State where he spent three seasons.

West Virginia has landed another transfer commitment from Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins.

The Florida native has recorded 92 career tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 8 sacks during his career. He was named an all-American after the 2021 season.

Hawkins took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend.

He should have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Hawkins becomes the sixth transfer commitment to select the Mountaineers this off-season joining Kent State cornerback Montre Miller, Kent State wide receiver Ja’Shuan Poke, LSU tight end Kole Taylor, Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb and Georgia State kicker Michael Hayes.

WVSports.com will have more with Hawkins in the near future.