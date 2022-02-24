West Virginia football assistant coach tracker

WVSports.com looks at the assistant coaches on the current staff. The Mountaineers have ten assistants on staff and we examine their current situations, their responsibilities as well as their contract situations.

OFFENSIVE COACHES:

Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Graham Harrell Harrell was brought to West Virginia to inject some life into the offense. He has had a top 25 offensive scheme in each of the last five years with two of those at North Texas and the most recent three at USC. The former Texas Tech quarterback is expected to take over the play calling and was a major pull for the Mountaineers. Contract: 3-year deal, $600,000 until Feb. 28, 2023 then $800,000 until Feb. 28, 2024 and then $850,000 until Feb. 28, 2025.

Running backs coach and run game coordinator: Chad Scott Scott had accepted the Louisville running back coach position but the ties with Brown were too great. The two worked together at both Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky and was elevated co-offensive coordinator at West Virginia and also handle the running backs. He is a key force on the recruiting trail as well. Contract: 2-year deal, $400,000 to Feb. 2022 and then $430,000 until Feb. 28, 2023.

Offensive line coach: Matt Moore. Had been at Troy also as the co-offensive coordinator for four years with previous stops at Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech. Is the offensive line coach at West Virginia with the co-offensive coordinator tag and is a significant part of the staff. Contract: 2-year deal, $430,000 until March 1, 2022 and then $440,000 until Feb. 28, 2023

Wide receivers coach Tony Washington Washington had stints as a graduate assistant and quality offensive control position at East Carolina and Louisville prior to being named the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina. Was hired for the same position at West Virginia. Contract: 2-year deal $225,000 then increased to $250,000 through 2024

Tight Ends Coach Sean Reagan Had been at Troy for nine seasons and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator there but initially coached quarterbacks before being moved to tight ends. Had successful stints at the high school level as well and also was a graduate assistant on the Texas Tech staff. Contract: 2-year deal, $230,000 until Feb. 28 2022. Then $240,000 until Feb. 28, 2023

DEFENSIVE COACHES:

Defensive coordinator/outside linebackers: Jordan Lesley Spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at East Mississippi before moving onto Troy and then the defensive line at West Virginia. Now, handles the outside linebackers and is defensive coordinator at West Virginia after being promoted after serving a year as the co-coordinator. Contract: 3-year deal, $650,000 and raises to $700,000 March 1, 2023 and then $750,000 March 1, 2024.

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs: ShaDon Brown Brown spent two years at Louisville as the safeties coach and was the defensive passing game coordinator at Colorado before then. Came over to West Virginia where he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and handles the secondary. Contract: 2-years, $450,000 until Feb. 28, 2024

Inside linebackers and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz Was previously at Ole Miss, but was hired around the same time as Parker to fill a vacancy on the defensive side of the ball. Also had stints at Texas, Iowa State and Cincinnati in various roles during his career. Contract: 2-year deal. $400,000 until Feb. 28 2024.

Safeties coach Dontae Wright Had been a defensive coordinator multiple times in his career at lower level at Morehead State and Tennessee Tech but came to West Virginia from Western Michigan. Started at outside linebackers before bouncing over to coach safeties. Contract: 2-year deal. $275,000 until Feb. 28, 2024

Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson Jackson came over from Old Dominion where he will inherit the defensive line coaching position with the Mountaineers. A young assistant that has spent time also at James Madison, Jackson is expected to be an asset on the recruiting trail. Contract: 2-year deal, $200,000 and then $225,000