Maryland has been kind to the West Virginia football program over the years.

The border state has produced a number of talented Mountaineers ranging from Tavon Austin to Terence Garvin and plenty of others that have crossed over into West Virginia to find success.

But that hadn’t been the case the past few cycles.

West Virginia didn’t add any players from The Old Line State in the 2019 class and only Randy Fields in the 2018 cycle, although he is originally from Delaware and was just playing his high school football there. But the past two cycles have seen the football program kick up its efforts under Neal Brown.