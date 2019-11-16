West Virginia football downs No. 24 Kansas State, 24-20
West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) snapped its five-game losing streak with a 24-20 upset win over No. 24 Kansas State (6-4, 3-4) on the road Saturday evening.
After West Virginia went three-and-out on the game’s first drive, Kansas State wasted no time and took a 7-0 lead on its first offensive play as Skylar Thompson connected with Dalton Schoen for a 68-yard touchdown pass.
The Mountaineers responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jarret Doege to George Campbell to tie the game at 7-7.
Saturday was also Doege's first start of the season for West Virginia, replacing Austin Kendall.
Kansas State got a 22-yard field goal on its next drive to take a 10-7 lead. The Wildcats then got a stop after a missed West Virginia field goal, but the Mountaineers got an automatic first down with a personal foul from the Wildcats during the play.
Doege later found Campbell for the second time of the game for a 15-yard touchdown pass, giving West Virginia a 14-10 lead on the last play of the first quarter.
The Wildcats added another field goal to trim West Virginia’s lead down to a point late in the second quarter. The Mountaineers then had a chance to extend their lead to four points at the end of the first half, but Casey Legg missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Halftime Stats:
Kansas State scored on the opening drive of the second half to regain the lead thanks to a three-yard touchdown run from James Gilbert, capping off a drive that took over seven minutes off the clock.
West Virginia then managed to narrow Kansas State’s lead down to three points at 20-17 early in the fourth quarter with a 51-yard field goal from Legg.
After forcing a Kansas State three-and-out, the Mountaineers were then able to regain the lead at 24-20 thanks to a 50-yard touchdown pass from Doege to a wide open Bryce Wheaton with 11:27 left to play in the game.
Kansas State would then turn the ball over on downs and after that, West Virginia went three-and-out. The Wildcats would punt the ball away on the ensuing drive after Thompson was sacked on third down by Jeffery Pooler.
After another West Virginia punt, Kansas State started its drive on its own eight-yard line and drove into West Virginia territory.
But Hakeem Bailey would intercept Thompson with 28 seconds left to seal the upset win for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers will play their final home game of the season next Saturday against No. 22 Oklahoma State at a time that has yet to be determined.
Final Stats:
WVSports.com has two GREAT option to choose from to get a discount on your subscription and FREE GEAR in time for the holidays.
Option 1: Sign up for an annual subscription to WVSports.com for 50% off your first year and then get $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop to buy team gear.
Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “Holiday5050” to see the important terms, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)
OR
Option 2: Sign up for an annual subscription to WVSports.com for $75 and then receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store either online or in any Adidas store.
Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “75adidas” to see the important terms, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook