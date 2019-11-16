West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) snapped its five-game losing streak with a 24-20 upset win over No. 24 Kansas State (6-4, 3-4) on the road Saturday evening.



After West Virginia went three-and-out on the game’s first drive, Kansas State wasted no time and took a 7-0 lead on its first offensive play as Skylar Thompson connected with Dalton Schoen for a 68-yard touchdown pass.



The Mountaineers responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jarret Doege to George Campbell to tie the game at 7-7.

Saturday was also Doege's first start of the season for West Virginia, replacing Austin Kendall.



Kansas State got a 22-yard field goal on its next drive to take a 10-7 lead. The Wildcats then got a stop after a missed West Virginia field goal, but the Mountaineers got an automatic first down with a personal foul from the Wildcats during the play.



Doege later found Campbell for the second time of the game for a 15-yard touchdown pass, giving West Virginia a 14-10 lead on the last play of the first quarter.



The Wildcats added another field goal to trim West Virginia’s lead down to a point late in the second quarter. The Mountaineers then had a chance to extend their lead to four points at the end of the first half, but Casey Legg missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired.