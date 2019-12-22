West Virginia football excited for future of recruiting
West Virginia got a late start on the 2020 class, that much is undeniable.
The coaching staff wasn’t even in place until January a season ago meaning that there were automatically behind the eight ball in a process that typically takes upwards to two years.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news