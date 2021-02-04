West Virginia didn’t sign any scholarship players on the first day of the late signing period Wednesday but that doesn’t mean the program didn’t make some impressive additions.

The Mountaineers left the early signing period in mid-December with 16 commitments and has since added another in Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester. That left the Big 12 Conference program with five slots to fill to round out the 2021 cycle.

The traditional signing period opened with no movement on that front, but there were several critical additions to the program that the coaches were able to secure without using a scholarship.