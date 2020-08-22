WVSports - West Virginia football freshman DB Porter making most of chances

Fall camp is a proving ground for many young players and one freshman cornerback is taking advantage of the opportunities available in Daryl Porter.

Porter has impressed with his play after being given a bigger chunk of the snaps once sophomore cornerback Nicktroy Fortune was away from the team due to personal reasons. The Florida native by all accounts has been active and around the ball, picking off several passes during the team period.

“I've been impressed with the way he competes,” Brown said. “I'm not surprised with his knowledge of football. I'm not surprised with his ability, but he has stepped in and shown no fear, and he's been competitive from the get-go.”

Porter as a physical prospect at the high school level and demonstrated a fearlessness to get the football. That has carried over into practices in Morgantown.

Brown has already made it clear that freshmen will have every opportunity to see the field and while it’s early into fall camp and things are only just starting with full practices, Porter has a chance.

How much of a chance and what that means will depend on how things unfold moving forward and if he is able to continue to play at a high level which is often a challenge for freshmen.

But one thing is clear with the new eligibility rules guaranteeing another season of eligibility regardless how many snaps a player plays this fall or if they play at all, it’s going to lend itself to Porter seeing the field. How much will be up to him and those around him.

“He's got a chance. He may even be able to break into the lineup,” Brown said. “He's definitely going to play. If you keep making plays in practice that's how you are going to earn your way onto the field on Saturdays and so far so good for him.”

Regardless, it’s just more quality depth at a spot where West Virginia needs to develop players for this fall after losing over 1,400 on the field snaps from last season with the graduation of Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington.

Outside of Fortune who played 312 snaps, there is only 35 other snaps returning. That means an opening will be there and perhaps Porter makes a dent and is part of the rotation or even more.