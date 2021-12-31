West Virginia football has steps to take in off-season
The loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl was a deflating end to a season that was filled with ups and downs for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers entered the 2021 campaign with expectations to take the next step up the ladder in the Big 12 Conference after being picked sixth in the pre-season media poll. The message from head coach Neal Brown prior to the start of the season was to simply improve.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news