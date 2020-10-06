West Virginia is in some elite company when it comes to running back recruiting in the 2021 class.

Three programs have commitments from a pair of four-star running backs in this class and those schools are Clemson, Ohio State and the Mountaineers. That’s impressive company to keep when it comes to recruiting considering those two teams are as good as any in that department.

“When you are mentioned in that company that says good things about what you’re doing,” Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt said.