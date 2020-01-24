Sparrow, 5-foot-9, 180-pounder, received an offer from West Virginia in mid-December and the Mountaineers immediately became a factor in his recruitment. Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Sparrow and made an initial connection that helped progress things further.

West Virginia needed to land a running back in the 2020 class and the Mountaineers have now done that with a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A'varius Sparrow .

The speedster took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and that was enough to seal the deal for the talented prospect.



The recruitment of Sparrow has taken off down the stretch after a senior season where he rushed for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns in leading his team to the state championship game.

Outside of West Virginia, Sparrow also collected offers from Rutgers, Central Florida, Colorado State, Middle Tennessee State, Coastal Carolina and several others.He was rated as a 5.6 three-star prospect by Rivals.com.

Sparrow becomes the 20th commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2020 cycle and the first at the running back position in the class.

WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Sparrow in the near future.