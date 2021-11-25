West Virginia football lands transfer RB Dixon

West Virginia has landed a commitment from Clemson running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon.

Dixon, 5-foot-10, 195-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend of the Texas game and the Mountaineers had surged to the forefront of his recruitment.

"I am thankful to announce that I will continue my college and athletic career at West Virginia University. Thank you, Coach Brown, Coach Scott and Coach Reagan for this opportunity," Dixon wrote.

A talented piece of the Clemson backfield, Dixon entered this season with 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 career attempts and 183 yards on 18 catches in 519 career snaps over 38 games. His career average of 6.60 yards per carry is good for second in school history.

Dixon only had 10 carries for 48 yards this season before electing to place his name in the transfer portal to explore his options. That led him to West Virginia where he will close out his career.

Dixon gives the Mountaineers an immediate impact option in the backfield and could have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning next fall for the Big 12 Conference program.

The Georgia native was ranked as a four-star prospect out of high school.

WVSports.com will have more on Dixon in the near future.