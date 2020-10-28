How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Kansas State started the season with a loss to Arkansas State and has lost their starting quarterback for the season but has reeled off four straight wins. The Wildcats are 4-1 on the year including beating Oklahoma.

--True freshman Will Howard has assumed the starting role after the injury to Skylar Thompson and has led the Wildcats to three-straight wins. For the year, Howard has completed 58-percent (33-56) of his passes for 557 yards.

--Howard has only attempted 7 passes over 20+ yards in the air, completing one for 37-yards. Overall he has only completed 9 passes over 10+ yards, meaning that the 70-percent of his completions have been of the short variety.