Irvington (N.J.) outside linebacker Mikai Gbayor has started to narrow his focus with the recruiting process trimming his list to eight schools and West Virginia is among those. Gbayor, 6-foot-2, 206-pounds, has announced a top eight that consists of West Virginia, Mississippi, Nebraska, Kentucky, LSU, Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse. The Mountaineers hosted the Rivals.com three-star prospect for a junior day trip in January and he left highly impressed with the approach of the coaching staff.

“I did enjoy my trip to West Virginia,” he said at the time. “I like coach (Neal) Brown, coach (Chad) Scott and coach (Travis) Trickett.”

The latter two have served as the lead recruiters for Gbayor and the Mountaineers are slotting him as an outside linebacker in the scheme. During his trip to campus he was able to get an in-depth look at how he could be used in the scheme and his fit with the program at the position. “They just love that I play with an edge and I get after it on defense,” he said. Prior to the current mandated dead period, Gbayor had planned to make a return visit to Morgantown for spring practice but that is obviously now put on hold. Still, finding a spot inside the top eight keeps the program in the mix moving forward as he navigates the process.