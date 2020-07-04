 WVSports - West Virginia football makes top six for OL Mort
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-04 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football makes top six for OL Mort

Mort plans to take a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Mort plans to take a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has made the cut for Venice (Fla.) offensive tackle Ethan Mort so we examine the latest in his recruitment as well what could happen next.

Mort, 6-foot-6, 275-pounds, has trimmed his list of options down to West Virginia, Virginia, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Central Florida and South Florida. Of that group he has visited Central Florida but has taken virtual visits to several of those schools including a virtual stop in Morgantown.

{{ article.author_name }}