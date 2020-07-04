WVSports - West Virginia football makes top six for OL Mort

West Virginia has made the cut for Venice (Fla.) offensive tackle Ethan Mort so we examine the latest in his recruitment as well what could happen next.

Mort, 6-foot-6, 275-pounds, has trimmed his list of options down to West Virginia, Virginia, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Central Florida and South Florida. Of that group he has visited Central Florida but has taken virtual visits to several of those schools including a virtual stop in Morgantown.