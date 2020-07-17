WVSports - West Virginia football making progress recruiting within six-hour radius

On National Signing Day on December 18, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown emphasized the importance of establishing a strong recruiting presence within a six-hour radius of Morgantown.

That includes states and areas such as Ohio, New Jersey, Western Pennsylvania as well as Washington D.C, Maryland and Virginia (DMV).

It takes time for coaching staffs to build strong relationships and connections in certain territories when it comes to recruiting, especially in areas in which the program’s presence could be lacking.

“Sometimes those inroads and those relationships take time,” Brown said this past December.

Fast forward seven months later, the Mountaineer coaches are making progress in these territories even during a global pandemic as Brown enters his second season at helm.

A mandatory dead period has been in place since March 13 which has prohibited any in-person recruiting.

West Virginia held five junior day visit weekends which allowed prospects to get on campus and see the program and personnel up close prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Holding those junior days have paid off for the program, but the staff is also working to become more efficient with its virtual tours for prospects during this dead period.

“We’re getting better and better at these virtual tours,” Brown said. “I always say you can’t come up to Country Roads in West Virginia, so we’re trying to take Country Roads to you and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

West Virginia’s recruiting progress within the six-hour radius has made significant strides in one particular state and that is Ohio.