West Virginia head coach Neal Brown will have another vacancy to fill on his coaching staff with outside linebackers coach Al Pogue taking an opening at Auburn.

AuburnSports.com reported the news and WVSports.com has confirmed it.

Pogue was part of Brown's initial staff at West Virginia but the move will get him back into his native state of Alabama. Pogue was part of Brown's staff at Troy coaching cornersbacks before coming to Morgantown.

But Pogue had ties to Auburn as well.

Before arriving in Troy as an assistant, Pogue spent three years at Auburn as the offensive quality control coach (2011), special teams quality control coach (2012) and director of high school relations (2013).

A high energy assistant, Pogue connected with prospects on the recruiting trail with that approach and handled recruiting both in his native Alabama as well as in Michigan and the Western Pennsylvania area.

He had one year left on his contract at $225,000.

Brown will now be set to fill his third vacancy this off-season after replacing former inside linebackers and special teams coach Blake Seiler with Jeff Koonz and outside wide receivers coach Xavier Dye with new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

WVSports.com will have more on this news.