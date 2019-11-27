News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 08:24:00 -0600') }} football Edit

West Virginia football quarterback commit Greene ready for next chapter

Greene will take his official visit to check out the West Virginia football program Dec. 14.
Greene will take his official visit to check out the West Virginia football program Dec. 14. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene has wrapped up his high school career and now has his eyes squarely on his future in Morgantown.Greene, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, helped lead his Ti...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}