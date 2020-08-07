WVSports - West Virginia football roster number changes for 2020

West Virginia football roster number changes for 2020
There’s clearly uncertainty as to whether West Virginia will play a season this fall, but the official roster has been updated to reflect changes with the roster numbers.
With the 20-hour work weeks now underway and the program heading full speed ahead toward the start of fall camp Aug. 7 players are settling into new uniform numbers.
A number of players will be wearing new uniform numbers this fall as the NCAA introduced new rules to limit duplicate numbers to only two and those players can’t be on the field at the same time. Also, players will be able to wear the number “0” for the first time and that is set to be taken by redshirt junior wide receiver Isaiah Esdale, who caught the game-winning touchdown against TCU last year.
The entire list is as follows of those that have undergone number changes:
4 Alonzo Addae, redshirt senior safety switching from 41
7 Josh Chandler-Semedo, junior linebacker switching from 35
8 Vandarius Cowan, redshirt junior bandit linebacker switching from 32
0 Isaiah Esdale, redshirt junior wide receiver switching from 88
9 Jeffery Pooler, redshirt senior defensive end switching from 13
10 Sean Ryan, redshirt junior wide receiver switching from 18
33 Jayvon Thrift, redshirt freshman safety switching from 49
40 Jordan Dempsey, freshman safety switching from 30.
Here are the uniform numbers of those that enrolled in January.
3 Jackie Matthews, junior safety
11 Garrett Greene, true freshman quarterback
24 Jairo Faverus, true freshman cornerback
99 Quay Mays, redshirt junior defensive lineman
15 Reese Smith, true freshman wide receiver
82 Keion Wakefield, redshirt senior wide receiver
94 Russell Tanson, redshirt junior defensive end
14 Matt Cavallaro, sophomore quarterback
The list of newcomers to the program that enrolled in June.
17 Sam Brown, true freshman wide receiver
44 Lanell Carr, true freshman bandit linebacker
80 Charles Finley, true freshman tight end
54 Zach Frazier, true freshman offensive lineman
54 Sean Martin, true freshman defensive end
73 Chris Mayo, true freshman offensive lineman
90 Akheem Mesidor, true freshman defensive lineman
28 Daryl Porter, true freshman cornerback
45 Taurus Simmons, true freshman bandit linebacker
22 A’Varius Sparrow, true freshman running back
78 Tairiq Stewart, junior offensive lineman
26 David Vincent-Okoli, true freshman cornerback
18 Devell Washington, true freshman wide receiver
53 Eddie Watkins, true freshman bandit linebacker
53 Jordan White, true freshman offensive lineman
Finally, the transfers to the program also have yet to be assigned uniform numbers such as Arizona senior safety transfer Scottie Young, Virginia sophomore offensive tackle transfer Ja'Quay Hubbard, Troy redshirt senior punter transfer Tyler Sumpter and Maryland redshirt junior bandit linebacker transfer Bryce Brand.
