West Virginia football set to welcome players back
West Virginia football players are set start a phased in return to campus June 15.
Players will have a period from June 15-29 in order to be tested as well acclimate themselves to voluntary workouts with new social distancing measures in place.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news